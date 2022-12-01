Butchered In The SAME Bed: Idaho University Murder Victim Kaylee's Dad Reveals Daughter Was Killed As She Slept Next To Best Friend Madison
Best friends forever. Idaho University murder victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were slaughtered in the same bed as they slept in their off-campus home on November 13, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The gruesome detail had been kept under wraps until Kaylee's father spilled the news at the vigil, held on Wednesday night, where thousands gathered to pay their respects following the horrific killings of the childhood best friends and Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.
Steve Goncalves spoke to the crowd about his daughter's tight-knit friendship with Maddie. The two had been best friends since sixth grade.
"Then they started looking at colleges and came here together … and in the end they died together, in the same room and in the same bed," he said.
Up until that point, it had been reported that Kaylee and Maddie were asleep in separate rooms on the same floor when they were stabbed to death by the unknown suspect or suspects.
Moscow police and the FBI have been tight-lipped on details surrounding the four killings, as the person or persons responsible for the quadruple slaughter is still on the loose and no murder weapon has been found.
Law enforcement added to the confusion after they backtracked on the "targeted" murder belief.
After Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson said "investigators believe that this attack was intended for a specific person," the Moscow Police Department issued a "clarification."
"We have spoken with the Latah County Prosecutor's Office and identified this was a miscommunication," the statement read. "Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate."
But the police have been using the word "targeted" throughout the entire investigation.
Moscow Police Chief James Fry told ABC News that cops still "believe this is a targeted attack" and the victims' families have repeatedly addressed the word, revealing they've been given no answers.
While at least one killer is on the loose, traumatized students of the university went back to school for the first time after the slayings this week.
A spokesperson for the Idaho State Police gave the public an updated, revealing they have received forensic testing results.
“I do know that each type of testing… some take longer than others. And I also do know that there have been results that have been returned and those go directly to the investigators, so that way they can help, again, paint that picture as we keep talking about,” the spokesperson said, refusing to reveal who the DNA belonged to.