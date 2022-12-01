Butchered In The SAME Bed: Idaho University Murder Victim Kaylee's Dad Reveals Daughter Was Killed As She Slept Next To Best Friend Madison

Steve Goncalves spoke to the crowd about his daughter's tight-knit friendship with Maddie. The two had been best friends since sixth grade.

"Then they started looking at colleges and came here together … and in the end they died together, in the same room and in the same bed," he said.

Up until that point, it had been reported that Kaylee and Maddie were asleep in separate rooms on the same floor when they were stabbed to death by the unknown suspect or suspects.