University Of Idaho: Police Try to Link Two Unsolved Stabbings To Brutal Murders Of 4 College Students
The murderer who slaughtered four University of Idaho students last week may be linked to two other eerily similar crimes in nearby Washington and Oregon, Radaronline.com has learned.
All the victims were apparently attacked in the early morning hours usually on or near the 13th of the month, as they lay helplessly asleep in their beds.
Though no connections between the attacks have been firmly established, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said his investigators are pursuing all angles in the desperate multi-agency manhunt involving the FBI and state police.
Coeds Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, all died from multiple stab wounds from a Rambo-style knife about 3 a.m. as they slept.
Investigators are now trying to see if there is any connection between the dead coeds and a vicious attack 400 miles west in Salem, Oregon that bares eerie similarities.
A bloody-thirsty intruder stabbed and killed Travis Juetten, 26, at 3 a.m. on August 13, 2021, as he slept alongside his wife, Jamilyn, 26, who incredibly survived with 19 stab wounds.
“I want answers for all five of them,” Myra Juetten told The Independent, referring to her son and the coeds. If law enforcement can work together and solve both cases that would be the best Christmas present ever,”
“I heard it on the news conference the other day that they were exploring it or that they were aware of it – that was the first I knew,” she said. “I did get my hopes up as it’s been a year and a half, and we have nothing.”
Sandra Ladd, 71, met a similar fate on June 14, 2020, while sleeping inside her Washougal, Washington home, about 70 miles northeast of Salem.
Ladd, a mother of four and grandmother of six, died from multiple stab wounds to her torso when a bloodthirsty butcher slithered into her home. The time of her death is not clear, but she was found splayed out in her bed at 4 p.m.
During a press conference Wednesday, Fry told reporters his investigators will leave no stone unturned.
"We're looking at every avenue, and we have other agencies reaching out to us with other cases, stuff that we are going to follow up on," he said.
Renowned private investigators Jason Jensen tells RadarOnline.com the brazen attacks – especially on multiple sleeping victims – show the ninja-like stabber knows how to use a knife and has most likely killed before.
“This killer was proficient with a knife,” Jensen said. “This guy felt comfortable enough with a knife to use it, but then he used it in the overly populated residence where if they all woke up, he’s gravely outnumbered.”
“He was angry enough that he was reckless, and he was overly confident because he was familiar with that style knife.”