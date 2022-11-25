University Of Idaho: Police Try to Link Two Unsolved Stabbings To Brutal Murders Of 4 College Students

The murderer who slaughtered four University of Idaho students last week may be linked to two other eerily similar crimes in nearby Washington and Oregon, Radaronline.com has learned.

All the victims were apparently attacked in the early morning hours usually on or near the 13th of the month, as they lay helplessly asleep in their beds.

Though no connections between the attacks have been firmly established, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said his investigators are pursuing all angles in the desperate multi-agency manhunt involving the FBI and state police.