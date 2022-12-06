Boyfriend Of Slain University Of Idaho Student Speaks Out For First Time Since Brutal Murders

The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen, 21, has spoken out for the first time since his girlfriend and her friends were brutally murdered, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jake Schriger gave a heartbreaking speech at a candlelight vigil held in Post Falls, Idaho — the hometown of victim Xana Kernodle, 20 — on December 2.

Mogen and Kernodle were among the four victims, including Ethan Chapin, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, who were killed at their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13.

Fighting back tears, Schriger addressed the crowd at the vigil.