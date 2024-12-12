CEO 'Killer' Luigi Mangione's 'Ghost Gun' is Fueling Fears 3D-Printed Weapons are Turning U.S. into 'Wild West'

Earlier this week, Mangione was busted in an Altoona, Pennsylvania McDonald's with a backpack that stored a "ghost gun" and silencer. According to police, both the weapon and silencer were made using a 3D printer plus readily available metal parts, leading to fears these type of "homemade" weapons will be used more often in crimes.

David Pucino, legal director at the gun violence prevention group Giffords Law Center stated: "It was only a matter of time before one of these was used in a high-profile shooting."

Suspect Mangione's decision to use a "ghost gun" is just the latest example of a growing trend as arrests related to 3D-printed guns have tripled in recent years according to experts, ex-police officers, and the White House.

In 2022, federal officials recovered more than 25,000 homemade guns.