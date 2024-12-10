Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > crime

Why did It Take so Long to Snare Suspect Luigi Mangione? — As Radar Retraces Shooter's Steps

Suspect Luigi Mangione evaded police for five days before he was tracked down at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Mugshot of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione was taken into custody on Monday.

Dec. 10 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione spent five days "waiting to be caught" by police.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the suspect managed to evade authorities and travel several states away as we retrace his steps from the Manhattan crime scene to an unsuspecting McDonald's where he was finally nabbed by law enforcement.

Mangione has been charged with murdering CEO Brian Thompson outside of a NYC hotel the morning of Wednesday, December 4.

Article continues below advertisement
unitedhealth ceo killing suspect luigi mangione
Source: FACEBOOK

Mangione is a 26-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate accused of fatally shooting CEO Brian Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old Ivy league grad was believed to have used a fake New Jersey ID to check into an Upper West Side hostel days before the attack.

He was then accused of waiting for Thompson outside of a Hilton Hotel before opening fire on the CEO around 6:45 AM. Shell casings wit the words "delay, deny, depose" were found at the crime scene.

While the attack took place near one of NYC's most populated areas during Christmastime – Rockefeller Center – police failed to locate him.

CCTV footage captured Mangione fleeing the scene on an e-bike to Central Park before cameras caught him taking a taxi to a bus station. Footage showed him entering the bus station but not leaving.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brian Thompson
Source: LINKEDIN

Thompson was gunned down outside a Hilton hotel on Wednesday, December 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Law enforcement launched an exhaustive search of the area – including drones, K9-units and sending a dive team to search a Central Park lake in hopes of locating the murder weapon – but came up short.

Three days into their search, police later discovered a discarded backpack believed to be owned by the suspect but its contents offered little clues. The backpack merely contained Monopoly board game money and a Tommy Hilfiger jacket.

A partial fingerprint and DNA taken from a water bottle he purchased at Starbucks before allegedly shooting the CEO were tested but failed to yield results in a law enforcement database.

Article continues below advertisement
unitedhealth ceo killing suspect luigi mangione
Source: FACEBOOK

Mangione was seen on CCTV footage fleeing the scene on an e-bike into Central Park.

Article continues below advertisement

As police continued to canvas the city and release photos of the suspect taken from survelliance footage, Mangione allegedly made his way across state lines.

He was believed to make several stops in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, before he arrived at a McDonald's in Altoona on Monday, December 9.

There, he was recognized by a patron from NYPD suspect photos who then alerted an employee to call 911.

Rookie cop Tyler Frye responded to the call. Upon arriving at the restaurant, Mangione was said to be seated inside wearing a surgical mask.

Article continues below advertisement
united healthcare ceo shot nypd
Source: NYPD

Mangione was believed to have taken a bus from NYC to Pennsylvania.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME
privileged life led by brian thompson murderer luigi mangione laid bare

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Very Privileged Life Led by Brian Thompson 'Murderer' Luigi Mangione Laid Bare

composite picture of Luigi Mangione and Tracy Le

Glamorous Best Friend of UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassination Suspect Luigi Mangione Breaks Silence on How She Was 'Blindsided' by Arrest — As He's Charged with Murder and 'Ghost Gun' is Discovered

Article continues below advertisement

Mangione had a bag of suspected evidence with him at the restaurant, including several fake IDs, a similar "ghost gun" and suppressor consistent with the weapon used in the fatal shooting, as well as a handwritten "manifesto" detailing his grievances against health care insurance companies.

The manifesto reportedly stated: "It had to be done. These parasites had it coming. I don't want to cause any trauma, but it had to be done."

He was also said to have a bus ticket from NYC in his pocket.

When asked if he had recently been to NYC, the officer recalled Mangione having a physical reaction and began to act nervous. He was then taken into custody for questioning before he was arrested and charged with murder.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.