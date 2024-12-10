Why did It Take so Long to Snare Suspect Luigi Mangione? — As Radar Retraces Shooter's Steps

The 26-year-old Ivy league grad was believed to have used a fake New Jersey ID to check into an Upper West Side hostel days before the attack.

He was then accused of waiting for Thompson outside of a Hilton Hotel before opening fire on the CEO around 6:45 AM. Shell casings wit the words "delay, deny, depose" were found at the crime scene.

While the attack took place near one of NYC's most populated areas during Christmastime – Rockefeller Center – police failed to locate him.

CCTV footage captured Mangione fleeing the scene on an e-bike to Central Park before cameras caught him taking a taxi to a bus station. Footage showed him entering the bus station but not leaving.