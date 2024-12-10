EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Very Privileged Life Led by Brian Thompson 'Murderer' Luigi Mangione Laid Bare

Luigi Mangione's twisted path from a well-respected Ivy League student to the alleged assassin of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson can today be laid bare.

The 26-year-old suspect, who was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania Monday, changed after painful back surgery and explored psychedelic treatment for his chronic pain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He is the heir to a holiday resort fortune created by his grandparents, and the brother of a top doctor.

Mangione, 26, comes from a powerful Maryland family centered on the late patriarch Nicholas Mangiano, a first-generation American who built a real estate empire in the state.

He is originally from Towson, Maryland, where he lived in a $1m home with his parents and is an anti-capitalist who attended Baltimore's elite $40,000-a-year Gilman School, where he graduated valedictorian in 2016.