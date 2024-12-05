Do YOU Know ‘Day of the Jackal’ UnitedHealthcare CEO Hitman? Chilling New Pic Shows Assassin  GRINNING From Ear-to-Ear — As Cops Close in On Exposing His Identity

The killer is being hunted by the NYPD.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that a massive manhunt is underway to find the gunman after he quickly fled the scene after shooting the 50-year-old outside a Manhattan hotel.

New York City cops have been using facial recognition technology and a discarded mobile phone to nail the gunman that killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

New York City cops have been using facial recognition technology and a discarded mobile photo to nail the gunman.

Police are also using a discarded mobile phone to track down the killer.

The NYPD has been using facial recognition technology to help nab the gunman and released new chilling photos of the suspect in Starbucks just moments before the brutal murder on Wednesday morning.

According to the NYPD 's Chief of Detectives, Joseph Kenny, the gunman's weapon appeared to jam after he shot Thompson but quickly fixed it and fired at the CEO once more.

The CEO received CPR at the scene and was quickly transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead about 30 mins after the attack.

Early Wednesday morning at around 6:45 AM, Thompson was shot in the back and leg while walking to a work conference.

The gunman was spotted at Starbucks before the murder.

The investigation into the brutal murder has focused on a few clues that were left on the scene, as well as the gunman's stop at Starbucks.

So far, the investigation into Thompson's killing has centered on a few clues that police are using to identify the suspect.

Police revealed the suspect was photographed at a nearby Starbucks just minutes before the shooting, and despite wearing a mask, half of his face can still be seen.

Using those images, investigators are using facial recognition software to try to find a match.

Police are also testing three bullet casings and three live rounds found at the scene for DNA to help track down the killer.