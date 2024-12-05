Do YOU Know ‘Day of the Jackal’ UnitedHealthcare CEO Hitman? Chilling New Pic Shows Assassin GRINNING From Ear-to-Ear — As Cops Close in On Exposing His Identity
New York City cops have been using facial recognition technology and a discarded mobile phone to nail the gunman that killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that a massive manhunt is underway to find the gunman after he quickly fled the scene after shooting the 50-year-old outside a Manhattan hotel.
The NYPD has been using facial recognition technology to help nab the gunman and released new chilling photos of the suspect in Starbucks just moments before the brutal murder on Wednesday morning.
Police are also using a discarded mobile phone to track down the killer.
Early Wednesday morning at around 6:45 AM, Thompson was shot in the back and leg while walking to a work conference.
The CEO received CPR at the scene and was quickly transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead about 30 mins after the attack.
According to the NYPD's Chief of Detectives, Joseph Kenny, the gunman's weapon appeared to jam after he shot Thompson but quickly fixed it and fired at the CEO once more.
The investigation into the brutal murder has focused on a few clues that were left on the scene, as well as the gunman's stop at Starbucks.
So far, the investigation into Thompson's killing has centered on a few clues that police are using to identify the suspect.
Police revealed the suspect was photographed at a nearby Starbucks just minutes before the shooting, and despite wearing a mask, half of his face can still be seen.
Using those images, investigators are using facial recognition software to try to find a match.
Police are also testing three bullet casings and three live rounds found at the scene for DNA to help track down the killer.
According to reports, the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" were discovered on the casings.
Those exact words on the bullets may reference back to a book published in 2020 that slams insurance companies — Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About.
A mobile phone was also found along the same path that the suspect took after hopping on a bike and fleeing the scene.
Police obtained a search warrant to go through the contents of the phone they believe belongs to the gunman.
As for other clues, social media users were quick to point out that the gunman was wearing a luxury backpack that retails for $279 and is well known in the photography field.
Images shared by officers show the suspect inside a Starbucks prior to the shooting and making his escape on a bike.
One person wrote: "They're made for photographers, but I guess the side door access works well for hitmen as well."
The backpack, named the Everyday Backpack, is made by Peak Design and comes with built-in compartments.
Thompson is survived by his wife, Paulette Thompson, and two sons.
In a statement to NBC News, Thompson's wife revealed there had been some "threats" before her husband was killed.
A motive behind the brutal attack is not known at this time.
