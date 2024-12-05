Home > Ticker > Amber Heard Amber Heard Confirms She's Expecting 2nd Child 3 Years After Having Daughter Oonagh Paige as She Continues to Move on From Johnny Depp Disaster With Her New Life in Spain Source: MEGA Amber Heard is expecting her second child and 'overjoyed' about the news. By: Juliane Pettorossi Dec. 5 2024, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Amber Heard has confirmed she’s expecting her second child three years after having her daughter Oonagh Paige. RadarOnline.com can reveal while it's still "early in the pregnancy", the Aquaman actress is "thrilled" about welcoming the new addition to her growing family.

Source: MEGA Heard's pregnancy comes after she previously welcomed her daughter, Oonagh, in April 2021 via surrogacy.

Heard is already a mom to her 3-year-old daughter, who she had via surrogacy in April 2021. Details on Onagh's biological father have never been given, with Heard saying she is both her "mom and dad". The 38-year-old actress, who relocated to Spain with Oonagh after her highly publicized defamation trial with ex Johnny Depp. has openly expressed her wish to have more children on her own terms.

Source: MEGA Heard and her ex Depp went through a very public defamation trial in 2022.

While details about Heard's growing family remain scarce, a spokesperson confirmed she and her daughter are excited for the future. They said: "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."

Heard previously opened up about her decision to have her daughter, whose birth she kept a secret for three months. She shared an Instagram post in July 2021 that included a photo of her cuddling Oonagh on her chest.

She wrote: "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

While expressing a desire for privacy, she acknowledged the realities of her public life, stating: "I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this." Heard finished her post by referring to Oonagh as "the beginning of the rest of my life".

Since becoming a mother, the actress has largely kept her life with her daughter out of the public eye, mostly avoiding social media. She has especially kept life on the down-low after Depp's victorious 2022 defamation trial against her, where he sued Heard over claims of physical harm she made in a 2018 newspaper op-ed.

Source: MEGA The 'Aquaman' actress said she will explain her publicized legal trial with Depp to her daughter when she is old enough to understand.

Depp and Heard originally met in 2009 and started dating three years later, eventually marrying in a civil ceremony in 2016. Heard filed for divorce later that year and accused Depp of being abusive throughout their entire relationship.

The actress has been open about how she'll describe the battle to her daughter in the future, saying she plans to wait until Oonagh is old enough to fully comprehend the situation. She said in 2022: "I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."

Source: MEGA Heard has relocated to Spain, where she lives a more private life with her daughter.