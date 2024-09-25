Awkward! Amber Heard's Quiet New Life With Daughter in Spain Revealed — as Her Nemesis Ex Johnny Depp Visits Country to Plug Comeback Movie on Druggy Artist
Bitter exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have found themselves in the same country almost two years after their public defamation trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Heard and Depp are both in Spain – but for very different reasons.
While Depp continues his Hollywood comeback with the premiere of his new film Modi at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Heard has been spotted sharing a quiet afternoon with her young daughter in the country she now calls home.
A dapper-looking Depp greeted fans on the north coast of Spain on Monday while his ex was spotted with her three-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige five hours southwest in Madrid.
In late 2022, the actress ditched America and moved to Mallorca, Spain before ultimately settling in Madrid.
She gave a brief statement when asked about her and Depp being in the same country.
Heard said: "I'm living here in Madrid, I love Spain. I'm very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don't feel like thinking or talking about it, because I'm happy and in peace."
She was spotted strolling with her daughter, who enjoyed a cookie on their walk.
Heard appeared laid-back in a tan skirt, a light blue button-up tied at the waist and brown flats during the outing.
Meanwhile, at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Depp, 61, seemingly referenced his relationship with his ex-wife, 38, while promoting his new flick Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.
In the film, Depp, who had not directed in almost three decades before Modi, chronicles the life of someone he idolizes – artist and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Depp alluded to his dramatic relationship with Heard when asked about the similarities between his life and the artist's.
Depp said: "Each (character) has their story because I'm sure we can say that I've been through a number of things here and there. Maybe yours didn't turn into a soap opera. I mean, literally, televised."
He hit the red carpet in a black shirt and pants, a burnt orange dress coat and black and white shoes. Depp completed his look with a white scarf, a hat and signature silver earrings and rings.
While doing press for the movie, he explained his affinity for the film's subject to Variety.
He said: "Modigliani was, of course, one of the great contemporary artists of all time.
"But he also represented an era and point of view where new possibilities still existed. His vision fascinates me.
"He doggedly walked to the beat of his own drum and possessed a natural allergy for convention during a time when the norm was being openly challenged across every medium.
"It would be foolish not to admit that everything Modigliani ever stood for, and continues to stand for, resonates deeply within me."
Depp and Heard originally met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009. They started dating in 2012 and married in a civil ceremony in 2016.
Heard filed for divorce later that year and accused Depp of being abusive throughout their relationship.
Their destructive relationship was put on full display during their 2022 televised defamation trial.
Depp was ultimately awarded $10million in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages.
Heard countersued and was awarded $2million in damages. While both parties appealed, they settled the case in December 2022.
