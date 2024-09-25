Awkward! Amber Heard's Quiet New Life With Daughter in Spain Revealed — as Her Nemesis Ex Johnny Depp Visits Country to Plug Comeback Movie on Druggy Artist

Bitter exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have found themselves in the same country almost two years after their public defamation trial.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Heard and Depp are both in Spain – but for very different reasons.

While Depp continues his Hollywood comeback with the premiere of his new film Modi at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Heard has been spotted sharing a quiet afternoon with her young daughter in the country she now calls home.