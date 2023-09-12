'She Was Just So Toxic': Elon Musk's Friends and Family 'Hated' Ex-girlfriend Amber Heard, New Book Reveals

While Heard's legal drama with ex-husband Johnny Depp is the relationship that came to mind for most fans, Isaacson's book uncovered a deep resentment towards the actress from Musk's camp. Even the Tesla founder himself said the relationship was "brutal."

After Heard split from Depp in 2018, she dated Musk for about a year — and that was apparently plenty of time for the tech guru's friends and family to make their minds up about the actress.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.