'She Was Just So Toxic': Elon Musk's Friends and Family 'Hated' Ex-girlfriend Amber Heard, New Book Reveals
Elon Musk's friend and even his brother "hated" actress Amber Heard with a "passion" when they dated years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Details on their distaste for the embattled Aquaman actress were detailed in Walter Isaacson's new biography on the tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk.
While Heard's legal drama with ex-husband Johnny Depp is the relationship that came to mind for most fans, Isaacson's book uncovered a deep resentment towards the actress from Musk's camp. Even the Tesla founder himself said the relationship was "brutal."
After Heard split from Depp in 2018, she dated Musk for about a year — and that was apparently plenty of time for the tech guru's friends and family to make their minds up about the actress.
According to excerpts from book reported by the Times of London, Musk's "brother and friends hated [Heard] with a passion that made their distaste for Justine [his first wife] pale."
"She was just so toxic. A nightmare," Musk's brother Kimbal Musk told the biographer. "It’s really sad that he falls in love with these people who are really mean to him."
Kimbal noted, "they’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows they are toxic."
Musk's chief of staff, Sam Teller, echoed the sentiment and went as far as comparing Heard to "the Joker in Batman."
"She didn’t have a goal or aim other than chaos. She thrives on destabilizing everything," Teller was quoted in the biography.
While Musk admitted in the book that his time with Heard was "brutal," he acknowledged his pattern of selecting partners supposedly unsuitable for him, who was also described as often forgetting his "demon-like outbursts" in the biography.
"I’m just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love," Musk said according to an excerpt from the Independent.
After shadowing Musk for three years while he worked on the biography, Isaacson got a good glimpse of Musk's personal life, which he divulged in a chapter titled "Rocky Relationships."
"Musk was not bred for domestic tranquility. Most of his romantic relationships involve psychological turmoil," Isaacson wrote of Musk.
Musician Grimes, Musk's on-again, off-again girlfriend and mother to three of his children, also spoke about Musk's past "chaotic" relationships and alleged that Heard was at the top of the list.
"My Dungeons and Dragons alignment would be chaotic good. Whereas Amber’s is probably chaotic evil," Grimes said of Heard.
Despite the apparent bad blood, Heard refrained from speaking ill of Musk to Isaacson and told the biographer she still "very much" loved him, even though he made poor decisions.
"Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him," the singer told Isaacson.