Elon Musk Enjoys 'Mild Exploratory Journeys' and Supports MDMA and Mushrooms Over Alcohol, Close Friend Claims

Elon Musk reportedly consumes MDMA and psychedelic mushrooms to go on “mild exploratory journeys” and boost his creativity, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising revelation to come days after Musk, 51, stepped down from his role as CEO of Twitter just six months after acquiring the platform for $44 billion, at least 40 people familiar with the tech billionaire’s alleged drug consumption spoke about how Musk supports drugs like MDMA and psychedelic mushrooms over alcohol.