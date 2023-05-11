Elon Musk Announces He's Stepping Down as Twitter CEO Six Months After $44 Billion Takeover

Six months was the magic number for those who placed their bets on Elon Musk's tenure as Twitter CEO. The tech billionaire announced on Thursday that he's stepping down as head of the social platform, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Musk's not walking away from Twitter altogether, though. The Tesla founder will transition to executive chairman and chief technology officer.

In October 2022, Musk famously dropped $44 billion to purchase the social media site, which saw an immediate downturn in value — and overwhelming criticism from veteran account holders who opposed Musk's leadership.