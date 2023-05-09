Ousted Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Will 'Forgo at Least $25 Million' for Revamped Show on Twitter

"Speech is the fundamental prerequisite for democracy. That's why it was enshrined in the first of our Constitutional amendments," Carlson said. "Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world, the only one … is Twitter, where we are now."

Insiders exclusively told RadarOnline.com that his reputation was left in "tatters" after his shock exit from Fox, and it appears he came up with a new plan to revamp his career in the wake of his removal from the media giant's coveted primetime slot at 8 PM.