Ousted Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Will 'Forgo at Least $25 Million' for Revamped Show on Twitter
Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson has officially relaunched his show on Twitter after he was allegedly forced out of the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The longtime broadcaster announced his next venture in a video posted on Tuesday, accusing the media of peddling lies and praising the social platform now owned by Elon Musk for promoting free speech.
"Speech is the fundamental prerequisite for democracy. That's why it was enshrined in the first of our Constitutional amendments," Carlson said. "Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world, the only one … is Twitter, where we are now."
Insiders exclusively told RadarOnline.com that his reputation was left in "tatters" after his shock exit from Fox, and it appears he came up with a new plan to revamp his career in the wake of his removal from the media giant's coveted primetime slot at 8 PM.
Puck News' Dylan Byers was the first to report that Carlson would be turning to the social media platform for a fresh program "with help from former Fox News staff."
In order to proceed, however, it's claimed that he will pay a price and "forgo at least $25 million owed to him by Fox Corp. in order to break [a] non-compete clause" that was in his contract.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Tucker Carlson 'Antsy' to Return to Fox News, Launches 'Coordinated Pressure Campaign' From 'Rogues Gallery of Surrogates' to Help
- Tucker Carlson 'Preparing for War' Against Fox News, Demands Release From January 2025 Contract
- Don Jr. Claims He Was 'Warned' by Fox Insiders to 'Expect Retaliation' From Network for Criticizing Tucker Carlson's Firing
Carlson said that in addition to his revamped program, "We'll bring some other things too, which we'll tell you about. But, for now, we're just grateful to be here."
He concluded, "Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others. See you soon."
As for what led to his departure, there are claims Carlson got fired over controversial comments made in private text messages that were exposed as part of a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which was ultimately settled before trial.
Despite losing his role on the network, Carlson said he was keeping his head up after his last day on Fox. "Retirement is going great so far!" he shouted to photographers.