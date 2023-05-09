Tucker Carlson 'Antsy' to Return to Fox News, Launches 'Coordinated Pressure Campaign' From 'Rogues Gallery of Surrogates' to Help

Tucker Carlson is reportedly growing increasingly “antsy” to return to Fox News and has launched a “coordinated pressure campaign” from some of his biggest supporters to help make it happen, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come two weeks after Carlson was abruptly axed from the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network, the 53-year-old former host is reportedly set to “hit Fox News hard” in an effort to get back on the air.