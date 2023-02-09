Brett Favre Takes On Shannon Sharpe: Legendary Packers QB SUES Ex-NFL Player & Others For 'Defamatory' Allegations Over $77 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme

Both are accused of trying "to further their careers by making baseless defamatory allegations" about Favre, his spokesperson told the Daily Mail in a statement.

Sharpe didn't hold back while discussing the viral topic in September, labeling Favre a "sleazeball" on FS1s Undisputed and claiming he's been shady for a long time.

Reports stated that Favre allegedly stole $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare funds in exchange for speeches that he never made.

"You have to be a sorry mofo to steal from the underserved," Sharpe doubled down.