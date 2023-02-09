Your tip
Brett Favre Takes On Shannon Sharpe: Legendary Packers QB SUES Ex-NFL Player & Others For 'Defamatory' Allegations Over $77 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme

brett shannon pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 9 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Hall of Famer Brett Favre is refusing to let former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee go without facing consequences for their "defamatory" claims about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former Packers quarterback said Sharpe and McAfee spewed false information about his alleged role in the misappropriation of roughly $77 million, which Favre repeatedly denied, leading him to file a lawsuit on Thursday against the outspoken media personalities as well as Mississippi Auditor Shad White.

brettfavre ig
Source: MEGA

Both are accused of trying "to further their careers by making baseless defamatory allegations" about Favre, his spokesperson told the Daily Mail in a statement.

Sharpe didn't hold back while discussing the viral topic in September, labeling Favre a "sleazeball" on FS1s Undisputed and claiming he's been shady for a long time.

Reports stated that Favre allegedly stole $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare funds in exchange for speeches that he never made.

"You have to be a sorry mofo to steal from the underserved," Sharpe doubled down.

patmacaffe
Source: MEGA

McAfee, for his part, accused Favre of "stealing from the poor people of Mississippi."

The legal drama comes weeks after the Mississippi Department of Human Services dropped its $1.1 million demand from Favre, acknowledging that he repaid the debt.

At the time, they issued a new $5 million demand, claiming he attempted to funnel anti-poverty funds to pay for a volleyball arena at his alma mater, where his daughter was playing at the time.

RadarOnline.com should note that Favre has not been charged with any crime.

shannon sharpe
Source: MEGA

"Shad White has done a disservice to the people of Mississippi," Favre's spokesperson said in another statement, accusing White of trying to serve his "own personal and political ambitions" by spreading lies.

White's rep Fletcher Freeman fired back, claiming his client did his job correctly and said only true statements regarding the case.

shannon sharpe
Source: MEGA

"Mr. Favre has called Auditor White and his team liars despite repaying some of the money our office demanded from him," said Freeman.

"Instead of paying New York litigators to try this case, he'd be better off fully repaying the amount of welfare funds he owes the state."

