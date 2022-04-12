Cam Newton Under Fire For Controversial Comments About Women During Podcast Interview

Cam Newton has found himself under fire after a series of disparaging and controversial remarks he made during a recent podcast interview have gone viral online.

During the interview, the NFL quarterback comments on women and what he believes a women’s role should be in both society and in a family – comments that many are now calling sexist and disrespectful.

On Monday, while sitting in for the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the 32-year-old free agent didn’t pull any punches when he shared his view regarding women who “can’t cook” and “don’t know when to be quiet.”