'I Have Done Nothing Wrong': NFL Legend Brett Favre Speaks Out As Investigation Into Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal Heats Up

RadarOnline.com should note Favre has not been criminally charged in the case.

The state's civil case seeks to get back $24 million of the $77 million in federal welfare money from 38 people or organizations.

"No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me," Favre told Fox News.

"I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university," he continued.