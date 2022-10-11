Your tip
'I Have Done Nothing Wrong': NFL Legend Brett Favre Speaks Out As Investigation Into Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal Heats Up

Source: MEGA
Oct. 11 2022, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

NFL legend Brett Favre said it's "past time to set the record straight" about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, RadarOnline.com can confirm, declaring that he's done nothing wrong and his reputation is being "unjustly smeared."

The famed former quarterback slammed bombshell allegations that he worked with government officials to obtain $5 million from state welfare funds to funnel into a new volleyball court at his alma mater, while also shutting down claims he kept over $1 million in welfare funds for speaking engagements that he never attended.

Source: James A. Escher/MCT/Newscom/The Mega Agency

RadarOnline.com should note Favre has not been criminally charged in the case.

The state's civil case seeks to get back $24 million of the $77 million in federal welfare money from 38 people or organizations.

"No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me," Favre told Fox News.

"I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university," he continued.

State auditor Shad White, who lifted the lid on the scandal, said there's no proof at this time that Favre had any knowledge the money came from a TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) welfare fund.

"But he did know it was government money, and he did know that it was coming from this agency," White told the outlet. "And of course, that agency is the agency that is responsible for handling programs that are geared toward helping the poor."

Favre paid back the $1.1 million in welfare he received, but has not paid the $228,000 in interest he owes, which is why he is mentioned in the lawsuit.

Source: James A. Escher/MCT/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Newly revealed text messages showed that Farve inquired if the media could find out about the origin of the funding.

Favre's attorney Eric Herschmann said there is a simple explanation, adding, "Like most celebrities, he didn't want his source of income to be public."

Source: MEGA
"He had no idea that the payment came from [Temporary Assistance for Needy Families]," Herschmann added, "and had he known he never would have accepted that money."

Herschmann also said that Favre was never asked to appear for speaking events, claiming the former Green Bay Packers star recorded commercials for the radio and never "no showed."

