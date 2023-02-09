Convicted Connecticut Socialite, Who Secretly Filmed Unclothed Minors, Released From Prison Early
Wealthy Connecticut socialite and Pioneer hedge fund heiress Hadley Palmer was released from prison early after serving only 161 days behind bars. The mother of four was convicted in November 2022 of secretly filming minors at her $10 million mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Palmer, 54, pled guilty to three counts of voyeurism and risk of injury to a minor in January 2022.
The Connecticut mom was arrested in October 2021 after she was accused of secretly filming three minors, who were nude or partially nude, at her home between 2017 and 2018. Palmer was also accused of sharing the recording with an unnamed third party.
At least one of the minors involved in the allegations was under 15 years old.
On Wednesday, less than 6 months since her sentencing, the hedge fund heiress walked free on early release conditions.
According to the Daily Beast, the Connecticut Department of Corrections confirmed Palmer entered a transitional supervision program that granted the short stay.
The transitional program allowed convicts with sentences of two years or less to serve the remainder of their ordered time at a halfway house or with a sponsor.
Under the supervised program, Palmer spent only 161 days in the correctional facility, which accounted for a prior 90-day stay in the spring of 2022.
Palmer originally faced up to five years in prison; however, Stamford Superior Court Judge John Blawie ordered the heiress to serve just one year behind bars and 20 years probation.
Little was known about the accusations against Palmer, other than limited details released by the Greenwich Police Department that claimed the socialite filmed the minors for sexual gratification.
Palmer acted quickly after charges were brought in October 2021 and filed an "accelerated rehabilitation," a probational program that sealed files of defendants with minor crimes.
The "accelerated rehabilitation" program was intended for first-time offenders but could be applied to defendants who faced Class C felonies under "good cause" provisions.
Authorities were prepared to charge Palmer with more serious crimes — however, the wealthy mother was able to lessen her charges through a plea deal.
With the socialite's plea deal, charges of employing a minor in an obscene performance and possession of child pornography were ultimately dropped.
Palmer agreed to plead guilty to "knowingly photographing, filming, and recording three individuals in 2017 and 2018 without their knowledge" in order to obtain the deal.
Palmer was required to register as a sex offender for 10 years after her release.