Convicted Connecticut Socialite, Who Secretly Filmed Unclothed Minors, Released From Prison Early

Wealthy Connecticut socialite and Pioneer hedge fund heiress Hadley Palmer was released from prison early after serving only 161 days behind bars. The mother of four was convicted in November 2022 of secretly filming minors at her $10 million mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Palmer, 54, pled guilty to three counts of voyeurism and risk of injury to a minor in January 2022.

The Connecticut mom was arrested in October 2021 after she was accused of secretly filming three minors, who were nude or partially nude, at her home between 2017 and 2018. Palmer was also accused of sharing the recording with an unnamed third party.

At least one of the minors involved in the allegations was under 15 years old.