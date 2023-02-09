Three 'Acting' Officials In President Joe Biden's Administration Working Illegally, Government Watchdog Finds

At least three officials working in President Joe Biden’s administration have exceeded the amount of time they can use their “acting” title and are therefore serving in their positions illegally, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising discovery was made this week by the Government Accountability Office, which named acting controller at the Office of Management and Budget Deidre Harrison, acting director of the Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women Allison Randall, and acting general counsel at the Federal Labor Relations Authority Charlotte A. Dye in its complaint.