REVEALED: President Joe Biden REFUSES To Explain Why Classified Documents Were Found At His Washington, DC Think Tank
President Joe Biden came under fire this week after it was revealed “a small number” of classified documents were found at his Washington, D.C. think tank just days before the 2022 midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a shocking development to come as former President Donald Trump remains under federal investigation for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, the Justice Department confirmed on Monday night that ten classified documents were found inside President Biden’s personal office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.
According to Richard Sauber, who serves as special counsel to President Biden, the classified material was found by Biden’s personal lawyers on November 2, 2022 while they “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space.”
Sauber also confirmed Biden used the office space from “mid-2017 until the start of [his] 2020 campaign” in April 2019 and the material was found in a folder box alongside other unclassified documents.
“The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives,” Sauber said in a statement Monday night.
“Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives,” he added.
United States Attorney General Merrick Garland has since tasked Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch with reviewing the ten classified documents found at Biden’s D.C. think tank just six days before the 2022 midterm elections, and the FBI are also reportedly involved in the investigation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ex-President Trump came under fire in August 2022 after it was revealed the FBI executed a raid on his Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago resort to recover more than 300 classified documents allegedly taken from the White House when he left office in January 2021.
“How that could possibly happen,” President Biden said in September when asked about the classified documents allegedly in Trump’s possession. “How one anyone could be that irresponsible.”
“And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods? By that I mean names of people who helped or – et cetera. And it just – totally irresponsible,” he added.
- 'She Wanted To Laugh So Bad': Biden Mistakenly Calls VP Kamala 'PRESIDENT Harris' In Border Speech Blunder
- White House Once Again REFUSES To Answer Questions About Hunter Biden, Accuses House Republicans Of Focusing On 'Political Division' Rather Than 'American Families'
- 'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket
Biden has started to face substantial backlash following the revelation he too was seemingly in possession of classified documents from his time as vice president, with Trump and other high-profile GOP members taking to social media to criticize and condemn the current president.
“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Monday night. “These documents were definitely not declassified.”
“President Biden has been very critical of President Trump mistakenly taking classified documents to the residence or wherever and now it seems he may have done the same,” House Rep. James Comer, who now serves as head of the House Oversight Committee, said.
“In our research, every president accidentally took some documents that may or may not be classified, and they were never raided by the FBI,” Comer continued. “So now we find out that Biden did the same thing for six years? I wonder is the White House going to be raided tonight by Archives or the FBI?”
“Oh, my gosh. I think we need to investigate the Bidens nonstop,” House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also said. “I’ve been very vocal on impeaching Joe Biden and hopefully we can get that done this Congress.”