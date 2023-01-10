REVEALED: President Joe Biden REFUSES To Explain Why Classified Documents Were Found At His Washington, DC Think Tank

“President Biden has been very critical of President Trump mistakenly taking classified documents to the residence or wherever and now it seems he may have done the same,” House Rep. James Comer, who now serves as head of the House Oversight Committee, said.

“In our research, every president accidentally took some documents that may or may not be classified, and they were never raided by the FBI,” Comer continued. “So now we find out that Biden did the same thing for six years? I wonder is the White House going to be raided tonight by Archives or the FBI?”

“Oh, my gosh. I think we need to investigate the Bidens nonstop,” House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also said. “I’ve been very vocal on impeaching Joe Biden and hopefully we can get that done this Congress.”