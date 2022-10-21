Classified Docs EXPOSED: FBI Seized Records From Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Related To Iran's Missile Program, U.S. Intelligence Work

"Such information could expose intelligence-gathering methods that the United States wants to keep hidden from the world," people familiar with the matter said, according to The Washington Post, following the August 8 raid of Trump's home and private club.

The report offers a shocking development as Trump and his aides are being investigated for possible mishandling of classified information, obstruction, and destruction of government records.

#45 has since spoken out via his Truth Social platform, posting a scathing response.