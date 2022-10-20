Federal Judge Finds That Ex-Prez Donald Trump LIED About Voter Fraud During 2020 Election
A federal judge has found that ex-President Donald Trump lied about alleged voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking revelation was made by United States District Judge David Carter on Wednesday when he issued a whopping 18-page response to a request to block the release of Trump’s emails from the January 6 House Select Committee.
Although Carter agreed that some of the emails were protected under attorney-client privilege, the federal judge found that eight emails in particular contained evidence of a crime and should be handed over.
“On December 4, 2020, President Trump and his attorneys alleged in a Georgia state court action that Fulton County improperly counted a number of votes including 10,315 deceased people, 2,560 felons, and 2,423 unregistered voters,” Judge Carter wrote, according to Daily Mail.
“President Trump and his attorneys then decided to contest the state court proceeding in federal court, and discussed incorporating by reference the voter fraud numbers alleged in the state petition,” Carter continued.
He added, “On December 30, 2020, Dr. Eastman relayed 'concerns' from President Trump's team 'about including specific numbers in the paragraph dealing with felons, deceased, moved, etc.’”
Even more shocking are the judge’s claims that ex-President Trump “signed a verification swearing under oath” that the fabricated voter fraud numbers were “true and correct” or seemingly “believed to be true and correct” to the best of the then-president’s knowledge.
“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” Carter wrote in his findings.
Trump and his lawyer, John Eastman, also apparently committed a felony when the former president pressured his then-vice president, Mike Pence, to obstruct Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
Of the eight emails ordered to be handed over, four prove that Trump and his team sought to delay the verification of the election. The other four emails “demonstrate an effort by President Trump and his attorneys to press false claims in federal court for the purpose of delaying the January 6 vote.”