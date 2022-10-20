‘There Might Be Somebody Else I Prefer More’: Mike Pence REFUSES To Answer Whether He Will Vote For Donald Trump In 2024
Mike Pence refused to answer whether or not he will vote for Donald Trump in 2024 when pressed about the former president this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising exchange took place on Wednesday as Pence, who previously served as Trump’s vice president from 2017-2021, made an appearance at Georgetown University.
“Well, there might be somebody else I prefer more,” Pence cryptically responded regarding Trump’s potential run for the Oval Office in two years.
He continued, “What I can tell you is I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership, all my focus has been on the midterm elections and it’ll stay that way for the next 20 days.”
“But after that, we’ll be thinking about the future — ours and the nation’s — and I’ll keep you posted.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Trump has yet to officially announce his 2024 run for the presidential election – although he did suggest he has made a decision regarding the matter during an interview in July.
“Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore,” he told New York magazine. “In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, former President Trump allegedly slammed Pence behind close doors and claimed the former vice president is “unelectable.”
“Mike is unelectable,” Trump purportedly said in July upon one of his first returns to Washington, D.C. following his departure from office in January 2021. “He doesn’t have the gays’ support. The gays love me. They hate Mike.”
Taylor Budowich, Trump’s spokesperson, has also previously slammed Pence and argued the Indiana governor-turned-vice president is “desperate to chase his lost relevance” by suggesting he will run for president in 2024.
“Mike Pence was set to lose a governor’s race in 2016 before he was plucked up and his political career was salvaged,” Budowich said in May.
“Now, desperate to chase his lost relevance, Pence is parachuting into races, hoping someone is paying attention,” he added. “The reality is, President Trump is already 82-3 with his endorsements, and there’s nothing stopping him from saving America in 2022 and beyond.”
Neither Trump nor Pence have criticized the other publicly following their departure from office, although Pence has acknowledged the pair “differ on focus” when it comes to particular issues.
“I don’t know that the president and I differ on issues,” he said. “But we may differ on focus.”