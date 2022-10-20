Shady Shakira! Embattled Pop Star Takes Jabs At Ex Gerard Piqué In New Song, Blames 'Monotony' On Bitter Breakup
Shakira is turning her breakup into art. The embattled pop star — who's facing possible jail time over tax evasion charges — appeared to throw shade at her ex, Gerard Piqué, months after ending their 11-year relationship.
Releasing a song and a music video for Monotonía, featuring Ozuna, Shakira made it clear that "monotony" ruined their romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While she doesn't name him, all signs point to a bitter breakup, with Shakira revealing that she knew the end was near.
"It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine. It was monotony’s fault. I never said anything but it hurt me. I knew this would happen," she sang in her lyrics.
"It’s a necessary goodbye. What used to be incredible became routine," she continued. "Your lips don’t taste of anything to me. Now it’s the complete opposite."
Other jab-throwing lyrics include: "You left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what you used to be" and "Distant with your attitude, and that filled me with worry. You didn’t give even half. I know I gave more than you."
Shakira's music video is even more telling.
The Colombian hitmaker is seen walking in a supermarket with tears in her eyes before being shot in the chest by a mystery man with a bazooka. Shakira's fans took notice of the man's outfit, which resembles the attire that Gerard wore in her 2017 music video for Me Enamoré.
A heartbroken Shakira walked out of the supermarket and through the streets with a hole in her chest. Symbolizing her pain, she held her bloody heart in her hand before someone stomps on it.
The video ends with Shakira locking her heart in a safety deposit box in a bank. "Don’t repeat the movie again, I’ve already watched it," she sang. "I love you but I love myself more."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Shakira and Gerard broke up in June on the heels of cheating rumors after spending more than 10 years together.
They are currently in a war over the custody of their two children — sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — in which Shakira claimed the footballer might use her Grammy awards as leverage.
Custody of her kids isn't the only thing that Shakira has to worry about.
The Hips Don't Lie singer is also gearing up to head to trial after insisting she was innocent and refusing to take a deal. Shakira is being accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes to the Spanish Government. She faces six counts of tax fraud and 8 years behind bars if convicted.