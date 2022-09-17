Give Them Back! Shakira Demands Grammys From Ex Gerard Piqué, Worried Awards Could Be Used 'As Bargaining Chip' In Bitter Custody Battle

Journalist Jordi Martin was the first to make the shocking claims, which have since been referenced in a report by the Spanish newspaper La Razon.

"In Piqué's office, in Kosmos (his production company), Shakira's Grammys are still exposed. He hasn't returned them to her," alleged Martin amid claims the two plan to move to Miami with their kids, where they'll live separately and work out custody.

La Razon pointed out how the athlete could potentially use the gilded gramophone trophies as a bargaining chip while they strive to reach a co-parenting agreement.