'No Grudges': Rachel Bilson Confronts 'Bling Ring' Thieves After Group Stole Actress' Family Heirloom & Designer Bags

Bilson, whose mother's engagement ring was stolen in one heist, had a candid discourse with ex-Bling Ring members Gabby Neiers and Alexis Haines (née Neiers) during the latest episode of her podcast Broad Ideas, revealing how they all felt years after the crimes were committed.

The sisters said Alexis wasn't there during the robberies of Bilson's home, but her younger sibling, Gabby, was.

Alexis was arrested in 2009 and is ready to put her past behind her like Gabby — who said she aimed to publicly apologize to Bilson on The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, although the on-air remarks were cut out.