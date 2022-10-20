California Parents In Dismay As Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Their 8-Year-Old Hasn't Been Arrested
Parents in California told police that a man came onto their 8-year-old son's elementary school grounds and assaulted him and another student because he thought they were bullying one of his family members, Radar has learned.
The Parents, however, said the man has not been arrested, and they're scared about their son's safety after Oakland police investigated without taking further action. The incident reportedly happened a month ago when school got out at Cleveland Elementary.
The parents, Jamaal and Shawnte Brown said they haven't heard from police about the man's location or whether or not he'll be held accounting for grabbing and pushing their child. "An adult man came on campus specifically looking for my child, and he found him in the bathroom, and he assaulted him. I believe he needs to pay for what he did," Shawnte Brown said.
The Browns said they were stunned when they were told their third-grader has been assaulted by a stranger on Sept. 23. The parents said the man allegedly grabbed two boys that day while believing that they were bullying his niece over snacks.
"He followed my son into the bathroom, did the same thing. Picked him up pushed him, put him on the wall and threatened him as well for chasing her for Takis. Then just dropped him. That’s what happened," Jamaal Brown said.
The Oakland School District stated it is working with Oakland police as they investigate.
"There was an incident in September at an OUSD elementary school in which a family member of a student entered campus after school, threatened two other students, and allegedly assaulted at least one of them… Oakland Police were called to the campus and staff explained to them what happened. OUSD is cooperating with the OPD investigation," the school stated.
Jamaal Brown said the incident is having lasting effects on his son. "My son had nightmares the first couple of days. He did have a nightmare. He didn’t want to go to baseball practice. He didn’t want to do that, so he was traumatized from the event," Jamaal Brown said.
The boy's parents have complained about a lack of security on the school's campus, saying the gates are locked only at some times. "This man is still on the loose. We have a very clear picture of him, several pictures of him. So, I want to know why it is so hard to find him when you know the family," Shawnte Brown told KTVU.
The Browns say there is surveillance footage of the man going onto campus, but they said police are not sharing it with them.