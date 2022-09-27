Shakira Ordered To Stand Trial In $13.9 Million Tax Evasion Case, Facing Prison Time After Refusing Deal

This comes just days after Shakira spoke out about the situation in an interview, calling the accusations against her "false."

"I've paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them," Shakira told Elle magazine, dropping the bombshell that she worked with "one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one."