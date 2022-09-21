'I Owe Zero To Them!' Shakira Scoffs At $15 Million Tax Evasion Accusations & Possible 8-Year Prison Sentence

When asked about her ex's new relationship and the rumors he cheated, Shakira responded that the details about the end of their decade-long romance "are somehow too private to share."

As RadarOnline.com revealed, Shakira and Piqué are currently in a war over the custody of their children, in which she claimed the footballer might use her Grammy awards as leverage.

Despite the battle, Shakira said she has "faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved."