Ivanka Trump Spotted Celebrating Rosh Hashanah With Jared Kushner Just Days After Being Sued For $250M By The State Of New York

Ivanka Trump was spotted celebrating Rosh Hashanah with her husband and their children this week following a multi-million-dollar lawsuit filed against her by the state of New York, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The surprising sighting of ex-President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter came on Monday as Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids went to temple to celebrate the holiday before returning to the Kushner Family estate in Long Branch, New Jersey.