Ivanka Trump Spotted Celebrating Rosh Hashanah With Jared Kushner Just Days After Being Sued For $250M By The State Of New York
Ivanka Trump was spotted celebrating Rosh Hashanah with her husband and their children this week following a multi-million-dollar lawsuit filed against her by the state of New York, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The surprising sighting of ex-President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter came on Monday as Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids went to temple to celebrate the holiday before returning to the Kushner Family estate in Long Branch, New Jersey.
Ivanka and Jared were also joined by Jared’s brother, Joshua, and Joshua’s wife, supermodel Karlie Kloss.
The sighting of Ivanka, Jared and their children – Arabella, 11, Joseph, 8, and Theodore, 6 – was seemingly a change of pace for the family who have mostly been living in Miami, Florida since leaving Washington, D.C. after former President Trump left office in January 2021.
Monday’s sighting was also one of the first times Ivanka has been seen out in public in the wake of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ bombshell lawsuit suing the Trump family for more than $250 million.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, NY AG James filed the civil lawsuit in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday against Ivanka, her father Donald and her brothers, Don Jr. and Eric, in connection to their executive roles at the Trump Organization.
According to James, her office found that ex-President Trump “falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars” throughout a ten-year period.
“The number of grossly inflated asset values is staggering, affecting most if not all of the real estate holdings in any given year,” James also revealed.
She added, “All told, Mr. Trump, the Trump Organization, and the other Defendants, as part of a repeated pattern and common scheme, derived more than 200 false and misleading valuations of assets included in the 11 Statements covering 2011 through 2021.”
James’ lawsuit also seeks to bar ex-President Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric from serving as an officer of a company in New York in the foreseeable future.
Ivanka has already been deposed in connection to James’ investigation and subsequent lawsuit, although the former first daughter – as well as her father and brothers – have denied the attorney general’s allegations.