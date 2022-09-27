Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Spotted Celebrating Rosh Hashanah With Jared Kushner Just Days After Being Sued For $250M By The State Of New York

Ivanka Trump Spotted With Jared Kushner After Being Sued By New York
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 27 2022, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ivanka Trump was spotted celebrating Rosh Hashanah with her husband and their children this week following a multi-million-dollar lawsuit filed against her by the state of New York, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The surprising sighting of ex-President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter came on Monday as Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids went to temple to celebrate the holiday before returning to the Kushner Family estate in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Article continues below advertisement
Ivanka Trump Spotted With Jared Kushner After Being Sued By New York
Source: Mega

Ivanka and Jared were also joined by Jared’s brother, Joshua, and Joshua’s wife, supermodel Karlie Kloss.

The sighting of Ivanka, Jared and their children – Arabella, 11, Joseph, 8, and Theodore, 6 – was seemingly a change of pace for the family who have mostly been living in Miami, Florida since leaving Washington, D.C. after former President Trump left office in January 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
Ivanka Trump Spotted With Jared Kushner After Being Sued By New York
Source: Mega

Monday’s sighting was also one of the first times Ivanka has been seen out in public in the wake of New York Attorney General Letitia Jamesbombshell lawsuit suing the Trump family for more than $250 million.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, NY AG James filed the civil lawsuit in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday against Ivanka, her father Donald and her brothers, Don Jr. and Eric, in connection to their executive roles at the Trump Organization.

According to James, her office found that ex-President Trump “falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars” throughout a ten-year period.

“The number of grossly inflated asset values is staggering, affecting most if not all of the real estate holdings in any given year,” James also revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
Ivanka Trump Spotted With Jared Kushner After Being Sued By New York
Source: Mega

She added, “All told, Mr. Trump, the Trump Organization, and the other Defendants, as part of a repeated pattern and common scheme, derived more than 200 false and misleading valuations of assets included in the 11 Statements covering 2011 through 2021.”

James’ lawsuit also seeks to bar ex-President Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric from serving as an officer of a company in New York in the foreseeable future.

Ivanka has already been deposed in connection to James’ investigation and subsequent lawsuit, although the former first daughter – as well as her father and brothers – have denied the attorney general’s allegations.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.