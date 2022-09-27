Bombshell Messages Reveal Former Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Was In Direct Contact With Operative Trying To Overturn 2020 Election

Mark Meadows was reportedly in direct contact with an operative working to overturn the 2020 presidential election in then-President Donald Trump’s favor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The operative, retired Army Col. Phil Waldron, texted Meadows – who previously worked as ex-President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff – a series of messages seeking to not only access voting machine data but to also push a plan for Trump to declare widespread voter fraud.