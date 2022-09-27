Bombshell Messages Reveal Former Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Was In Direct Contact With Operative Trying To Overturn 2020 Election
Mark Meadows was reportedly in direct contact with an operative working to overturn the 2020 presidential election in then-President Donald Trump’s favor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The operative, retired Army Col. Phil Waldron, texted Meadows – who previously worked as ex-President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff – a series of messages seeking to not only access voting machine data but to also push a plan for Trump to declare widespread voter fraud.
According to CNN, who obtained and reviewed the texts between Waldron and Meadows, this is just the latest evidence showing Trump’s top advisors working with allies to overturn the presidential election the ex-president lost to now-President Joe Biden.
In one exchange, Waldron informed Meadows that their efforts to access voting machines in Arizona was a “No Go” after an Arizona judge ruled against a lawsuit demanding access to the machines.
“No Go – AZ Court Judge allowed each side to re-file delay tactics,” Waldron wrote on December 23, 2020. “We will focus on [Georgia] but that was our lead domino that we were counting on to start the cascade.”
“Pathetic,” Meadows responded shortly after.
Another exchange, five days later on December 28, 2020, show Waldron messaging Meadows about fabricated vote irregularities in “several counties” that proved there was a “Southern steal” against Trump.
Both Meadows and Waldron have since been subpoenaed by the January 6 House Select Committee in connection to the ongoing investigation into ex-President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
January 6 Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson revealed that their subpoena against Waldron found that Waldron “reportedly played a role in promoting claims of election fraud and circulating potential strategies for challenging results of the 2020 election.”
“He was also apparently in communication with officials in the Trump White House and in Congress discussing his theories in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack,” Rep. Thompson continued.
The January 6 House Select Committee has also called Waldron’s plan for Trump to declare a national emergency over widespread voter fraud an “alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the newly surfaced proof of Waldron and Meadow’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election come just days after security footage in Coffee County, Georgia showed Trump operatives illegally entering an elections office to copy voting data.