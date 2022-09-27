King Charles III isn't just getting used to being the monarch, but he's also completing his new royal duties without his former righthand man, Michael Fawcett. Despite a police investigation being launched into Fawcett's suspicious fundraising activities and being fired as Charles' longtime assistant, RadarOnline.com has learned the King of England is missing his once most trusted confidant.

But Fawcett's questionable past goes beyond his fundraising fiasco, as this website has pointed out, which might explain why Charles is having such a hard time without his ex-pal.