King Charles III 'Misses' Exiled Former Aide Michael Fawcett — Who Was Accused Of Sexual Assault — As Police Investigation Over Fundraising Activities Heats Up
King Charles III isn't just getting used to being the monarch, but he's also completing his new royal duties without his former righthand man, Michael Fawcett. Despite a police investigation being launched into Fawcett's suspicious fundraising activities and being fired as Charles' longtime assistant, RadarOnline.com has learned the King of England is missing his once most trusted confidant.
But Fawcett's questionable past goes beyond his fundraising fiasco, as this website has pointed out, which might explain why Charles is having such a hard time without his ex-pal.
Fawcett — who was being groomed to become the Master of the Household when it came time for Charles to take the throne — was accused of being more than just friends with the now King.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that George Smith, who worked as Charles' valet, told Princess Diana that he walked in on Charles and Fawcett in bed together.
Smith also accused Fawcett of raping him in 1989, telling Di about the alleged sexual assault She reportedly taped their conversation.
Insiders alleged the recordings were kept in a mahogany box with her private letters and trinkets. However, a source said the box disappeared after her death in 1997, and the tapes have never been found.
Smith died in 2005, but RadarOnline.com spoke to Smith's brother, who told us, he believed every allegation his sibling made. He also accused Charles of covering up the ordeal for Fawcett.
Fawcett would continue to serve Charles for decades later, until last year when the royal's wife Camilla "pushed" him out of their lives for good.
The now Queen Consort finally had enough when Fawcett was accused of offering his "support" to Saudi donor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who donated £1.5 million to the prince's charity allegedly in exchange for securing his knighthood and British citizenship.
Not only did the ugly scandal get him fired, but it also spawned a police investigation. Fawcett is said to be giving his "full cooperation."
"To date, no questions have been submitted by the police," his wife said this month. "However, we have been in touch with both organisations to make it clear Michael wants to help as soon as they are ready for him to do so."
Despite Charles once claiming he could "manage without just about anyone, except for Michael," he's said to have agreed to speak with detectives if asked.