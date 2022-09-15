Camilla ‘Pushed Out’ Prince Charles’ Longtime Assistant — Who Was Accused of Sexual Assault — Months Before Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Charles' longtime righthand man Michael Fawcett copped heat for decades, but Camilla had enough when he was accused of offering his "support" to Saudi donor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who donated £1.5million to the prince's charity allegedly in exchange for securing his knighthood and British citizenship.

That was the final straw for Charles' wife. RadarOnline.com learned she demanded the prince sever ties with Fawcett for good in October 2021, just months before Queen Elizabeth's death.