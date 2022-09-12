'Vanished Into Obscurity:' Five Of Queen Elizabeth's Cousins LOCKED AWAY In Psycho Ward, Kept Secret To Hide Family's Shame

Sisters Katherine and Nerissa Bowes-Lyon and their cousins, the Fane siblings — Etheldreda, Idonea, and Rosemary — all but vanished inside the grim, prison-like Royal Earlswood Hospital in 1941 when much of London was being destroyed by Nazi Germany's bombs.

At the time, Katherine was 15, Nerissa, 22, Etheldreda, 19, Idonea, 29, and Rosemary, 27.