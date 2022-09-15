Is Meghan Losing Her 'Grip On Harry'? Prince 'Wracked By Guilt' Over Meghan's REFUSAL To Visit Queen Elizabeth At Balmoral Days Before She Died

Author Katie Nicholl previously revealed to GB News Breakfast that both of them were offered to come stay in the U.K. this summer.

"The Queen always has this wonderful, extended stay for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren," she told Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, revealing that is not the only opportunity the couple turned down in recent months.

"They were also invited to go to Birkhall with the Prince of Wales and thus far they haven't done it," said Nicholl during her televised interview last week.