Kim Kardashian Ranked The Most Negative Celebrity On Social Media, Selena Gomez Named Most Positive

In today’s age, being a celebrity means more than just cutting your shops in the entertainment industry. With the rise of influencers and social media, celebrities have become accessible in a manner unlike anything seen before. \n\nWhile social media is a powerful platform for promoting current shows, movies, upcoming album releases, and entrepreneurial ventures, celebrities’ online posts give their audiences an insightful look into their larger-than-life personalities while lifting the glamorous veil that once shielded criticism of actions unknown to the masses. \n\nSciencehappiness.com recently published a study on the Top-10 Influencers, ranking their interactions and social posts from most to least positive. While many names on the list come as no surprise, others are quite damning.Starting on a positive note, former Disney channel actress Selena Gomez tops the list as the most positive celebrity influencer. The Only Murders in the Building star's Twitter account was scored at 38% positive tweets surrounding the actress with only 19% of tweets made being negative in nature. \n\nAcross her social media platforms, the multitalented starlet boasts more than 425 million followers, who are an active fanbase, to say the least. It can be speculated that this number will continue to grow as she recently released a single with Remy Ma is sure to increase popularity.Coming in second on the list for most positive tweets is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock’s social media following is unique in part due to his rise in popularity over the last decade. From starting out as a professional wrestler to being cast on the big screen alongside Hollywood’s most elite, The Rock proves you should never judge a book by its cover. \n\nHis large stature and booming voice mask a tender, big heart. Through viral actions such as helping strangers and gifting a car to his mother, Johnson’s 342 million followers experienced 36% positive tweets surrounding the actor and only 23% negative posts.Moving farther down the list towards influencers giving more hateful vibes is none other than Calabasas’ own, Kim Kardashian. For many, the SKIMS founder being named the most negative influencer comes as no surprise, while Kardashian-loyalists are ready to defend The Kardashians star regardless. \n\nClutching a stranglehold on the fashion industry, and using her platform to promote personal interests, problematic posts are to be expected from the controversial socialite-turned-reality TV star and entrepreneur. A total of 33% of tweets involving the mother of four were negative. A mere 23% of tweets made were considered positive in the survey.Named second for most negative social media presence is soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Highly competitive in nature due to his profession, his on-field aggression transitions to his platforms. The former Manchester United player being named second to Kardashian also comes with little surprise to sports fans across his social platforms. A grand total of 32% of tweets surrounding the athlete were deemed negative by the survey. \n\nRounding out the list of the most positive influencers includes Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift. \n\nAmong those at the bottom with Kim and Cristiano for most negative include the youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian family, Kylie, as well as Justin Bieber and Rihanna.