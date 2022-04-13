Over It! Hailey Bieber Pleads For Overzealous Selena Gomez Fans To 'Leave Me Alone'

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) wants the negativity off of her social media pages once and for all.

"This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post," she seemingly declared to overzealous Selena Gomez fans in the caption of a new TikTok video on Tuesday.

Hailey, 25, had one simple message for naysayers: "Leave me alone at this point." She was reportedly spammed with messages about her husband's ex, 29, earlier this month.