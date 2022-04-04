Baby Bieber? Hailey Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Grammys Appearance With Husband Justin

The couple has been enjoying married life over the past few years, having first wed in a 2018 courthouse ceremony. Hailey and Justin later tied the knot a second time in front of family and friends in South Carolina in September 2019.

"There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young," Hailey explained to Wall Street Journal in February 2022, revealing she wasn't going to let societal pressures get to her. "Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I'm still super, super young!"

When it comes to their timeframe for welcoming children, Hailey said she is trusting that it will happen at the right moment.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," the cover girl added. "But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take."