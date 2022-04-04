Fans Are Convinced Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant After She Walks Grammys Red Carpet In Flowing Gown With Husband Justin Bieber

Over the years, Justin and Hailey have been candid about their hopes to start a family one day. In February, she dished over her plans for the future and revealed she isn't in a rush to have children.

"There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?" Hailey said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young," she continued. "Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!"