Grammy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: Stars Dress To Impress On Music's Biggest Night

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are finally here, bringing together several of the most famous stars in the world as they prepare to celebrate music's biggest night.

This year, the ceremony is being held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and the A-listers made sure to show out in true Sin City fashion on Sunday. From gorgeous gowns to suave suits and over-the-top looks, the stars are always bringing the heat when it comes to dressing up for the star-studded affair.

Aside from the notable red carpet moments, there is plenty to look forward to this evening, considering Trevor Noah will be serving as the ceremony's host a second time while many other stars will be taking the stage as presenters.

Plus, several big performers will be rocking the house including Billie Eilish, BTS, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo as well as Bruno Mars.

