Is Oprah Meghan Markle’s Puppet Master? Banished Royal Outcast Hired Producers Who Work For Talk Show Titan

Two of the executive producers for Meghan Markle’s new podcast Archetypes are the same two people who work as the executive vice president and head of development for Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The surprising revelation comes after Oprah caught backlash for suggesting Queen Elizabeth's death could reunite Harry and his brother William — despite many believing her infamous 2021 interview only added to the family feud.