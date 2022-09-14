'Connect Me To Kanye': Kylie Jenner Accused Of Ripping Off Another Black Designer With Kris Jenner Cosmetic Promo

"I could be wrong but the marketing for Kylie Kris Jenner collection sure looks similar to: @travisdimeer hmmmmmmm," one social media user pointed out, to which he replied via Twitter. "Welp," Terry wrote with a melting face emoji. "What do we have here."

"Nothing original ... no surprise. Now here's the original executed better," another wrote. Terry quipped, "Lmao well at least it's great to know I'm being seen."

"Y'all ... I ain't even mad at the concept. That was my goal to get more [people] on board to do this. But anybody but them!! They always steal from our culture instead of supporting. Sick [for real]," Terry later commented via Instagram Stories.

"Somebody connect me to @kanyewest. We need to talk," the stylist added in a separate post.