Khloé Kardashian hasn't moved on with Italian heartthrob Michele Morrone, RadarOnline has learned. \n\nAfter photographs of the two looking cozy surfaced, Kardashian fans were quick to assume (and hope) that Khloé found a new love away after ending her relationship with infamous philanderer Tristan Thompson. \n\nHowever, the real story isn’t so picture-perfect.Over the weekend, Michele posted a photo with Khloé to his Instagram story, and, naturally, the internet lost its mind. \n\nThe photo showed an intimate embrace between Khloé and Michele, with The Kardashians reality star draped over the side of the 365 Days actor as he leaned in close to her face with his hand wrapped around her torso. \n\nA rep for Michele has revealed the truth behind the photo, crushing any dreams of Kardashian-Morrone's love story. The snap was taken while the two celebrities were attending the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.It turns out that Khloé and Michele are nothing more than friends and actually met for the first time in Milan during the fashion week festivities. Michele’s rep revealed that Dolce & Gabbana asked for the photo of the two chiseled stars, to which they obliged.\n\nThe rep continued that while Michele thought Khloé was friendly, there are no romantic relations between the two. \n\nWhile fans hoped there was a potential new match for The Kardashians star, it’s clear that Khloe is focused on living her best life at the moment.By this point, Khloé is used to having her name attached to rumors, which as of late have included her ex and father to her children, Tristan’s romantic rendezvous. \n\nWhile the two are no longer together, they recently welcomed their second child via surrogate. The decision sparked a debate on Khloé’s motherhood journey. \n\n“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” the rep shared with RadarOnline.com.\n\nKardashian and Thompson also share a daughter — True, 4.