Comedian Rob O’Reilly Caught Using N-Word MULTIPLE Times On Stage, Carnival Cruise Fires Him Following Viral Backlash

A female passenger, Pamela Frilot, on the Carnival cruise ship witnessed the set during which O’Reilly used the racial slur multiple times, before harassing audience members who may have been offended by his poor choice of words.

Frilot posted a video clip on her TikTok, calling out the major cruise line over the questionable choice of entertainment.

The caption read, “So on Carnival Cruise right now and they are perfectly fine hiring someone who uses the N-word multiple times in his show and when the issue was raised he said and I quote, 'If you’re offended get tf out.'"

“Do you remember the whole thing about if you’re easily offended get the f--- out?” O’Reilly said in the video.