Shocking New Security Videos Shows Allies Of Ex-Prez Donald Trump Handling Georgia Voting Equipment Two Months After 2020 Election

Even more shocking is the fact that the footage not only shows a forensics team working directly for allies of then-President Trump copying voting data, but the forensics team is also recorded handling poll pads that contained highly sensitive voter data and information.

Former Georgia GOP official Cathy Latham, a "fake elector" who is currently under investigation for falsely asserting Trump won the state of Georgia in the 2020 election, was also recorded interacting and accompanying the forensics teams in the Coffee County elections office for at least four hours.