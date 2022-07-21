Jan. 6 Committee To Reveal Outtakes Of Ex-Prez Donald Trump's Shocking Message To Capitol Rioters

The January 6 House select committee is set to reveal a shocking video of Donald Trump addressing the Capitol rioters as “patriots” one day after last year’s insurrection, Radar has learned.

The startling footage will reportedly be shown Thursday night during the Jan. 6 committee’s final hearing of the summer, and the previously unreleased video will be used in an effort to prove the ex-president was a “key instigator” of the insurrection that resulted in numerous deaths and hundreds of arrests.