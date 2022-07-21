Jan. 6 Committee To Reveal Outtakes Of Ex-Prez Donald Trump's Shocking Message To Capitol Rioters
The January 6 House select committee is set to reveal a shocking video of Donald Trump addressing the Capitol rioters as “patriots” one day after last year’s insurrection, Radar has learned.
The startling footage will reportedly be shown Thursday night during the Jan. 6 committee’s final hearing of the summer, and the previously unreleased video will be used in an effort to prove the ex-president was a “key instigator” of the insurrection that resulted in numerous deaths and hundreds of arrests.
Even more shocking are reports that Trump not only called the insurrectionists “patriots,” but he also refused to admit that the 2020 election had officially been called in Joe Biden’s favor after Congress successfully counted the votes of the electoral college.
Thursday night’s hearing is also set to focus on the 187 minutes that Trump failed to stop and call off the devastating insurrection, how Trumps’ unsuccessful attempts to overturn the 2020 election created newfound problems and threats against the nation’s democracy.
The upcoming hearing is also set to provide live testimonies from two of Trump’s former aides as well as excerpts from upwards of 1,000 interviews taken in connection to the matter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the January 6 House select committee’s eight hearings over the past 6 weeks have brought a whirlwind of shocking revelations connecting Trump to the events that took place in January 2021.
Cassidy Hutchinson – the former top aide to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows – made headlines on June 28 during her bombshell and surprise testimony before the House panel.
According to Hutchinson, Trump knew that his supporters were showing up to his Stop the Steal rally with guns and other weapons before the ex-president ordered the armed supporters to march on the Capitol building.
“I don’t f------ care that they have weapons,” Trump reportedly said shortly before the Capitol was attacked.
“They’re not here to hurt me,” Trump allegedly continued. “Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in.”
Hutchinson also claimed that Trump had a "very strong, very angry response” when he was informed he could not march to the Capitol along with his supporters. Trump was purportedly so angry that he grabbed the steering wheel of his heavily-armored presidential vehicle before getting into a physical altercation with his security detail.
"I'm the f---ing president," Trump allegedly said. "Take me up to the Capitol now."
The most shocking part of Hutchinson’s testimony were her claims that Trump allegedly knew about the plan to attack the Capitol building in an effort to stop the members of Congress from certifying the election in Biden’s favor.
While under oath, the former White House aide revealed Trump, Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and a slew of other top White House personnel openly discussed the Stop the Steal rally – and the devastating events that took place shortly after – in the days leading up to January 6.
Although Thursday night’s hearing is expected to be the last hearing, the House select committee revealed that the investigation will remain ongoing and further hearings are possible. The committee also revealed their plan to submit a preliminary report by the fall, and a final report by the end of the year.