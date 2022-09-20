'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Daddario Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Man Who Showed Up To Home With Loaded Gun
Alexandra Daddario won't have to worry about the man who showed up at her home with a loaded gun because RadarOnline.com has discovered she was granted a five-year restraining order against him.
In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, it shows both parties agreed to the terms of the restraining order during a hearing in Los Angeles on Monday. David Cako has been ordered to stay away from the White Lotus actress until September 19, 2027.
Daddario, 36, revealed she was forced to move out of her home following the terrifying incident in February. As this outlet reported, the LAPD descended on the Baywatch actress' property after receiving a 911 call that an "irate" man [Cako] was knocking on her door and screaming.
It was later revealed that Daddario was the one who called 911. When cops arrived, they detained Cako, searched his vehicle, and made a startling discovery. Inside the car, law enforcement found a loaded handgun. Cops arrested Cako on a weapons charge.
But he didn't stay locked up for long.
Cako was released from jail hours later after posting a $35,000 bond. According to Daddario, when she learned he had been released, police instructed her to leave her property for "safety concerns."
She gave an account of the scary incident, revealing she thought he was a construction worker.
"When I opened the front door, I observed the Respondent standing immediately outside my doorway as if he was intending to enter my home. I did not recognize him. He did not say anything," Daddario stated in her declaration obtained by RadarOnline.com. "He just stood there as I observed that he was physically shaking and trembling in a highly intense and nervous manner."
Daddario learned he had a gun from the police.
"I have been informed by law enforcement that Respondent David Cako was in possession of a loaded firearm, along with two fully loaded 9 round magazines, when he arrived at my home," the actress stated.
She said the encounter caused her "severe emotional distress."
Cako turned the tables, claiming Daddario was the one stalking him.
"I understand that the Respondent believes that I am monitoring his 'home and bedroom' remotely through a satellite in space. I understand that the Respondent has stated he obsessively watches my YouTube videos and believes that I have been mentioning his name. None of this is true," the documents read.
The judge found in favor of Daddario, ordering the restraining order against Cako to remain in place for five more years.