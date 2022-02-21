'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Daddario Looks Tense, Breaks Cover In Beverly Hills Despite Man With Loaded Gun Making Bail
Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario put on a brave face, stepping out in public, despite the man who showed up to her home with a loaded handgun being released from jail.
Radar has exclusively learned, the male identified as David Adam Cako posted his $35,000 bond on Sunday, just 24 hours after he was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department.
The 24-year-old Colorado native's court date has been scheduled for June 23.
Despite Cako no longer being locked away behind bars, Daddario didn't hide inside her home. The 35-year-old actress broke cover with her fiancé, Andrew Form, in Beverly Hills the same day of Cako's release.
Crazed Man With A Gun Screams For 'The White Lotis' Actress Alexandra Daddario Outside Her Los Angeles Home
Daddario attempted to go undercover, rocking a light blue button-up, a pair of jeans, a face mask, and a Rams baseball hat. Sliding on aviator sunglasses, the White Lotus star appeared stressed and tense while ducking from photographers.
Using her hands to speak to her fiancé, Daddario looked like she was locked in an intense conversation. Keeping her head held high, the actress clung to a piece of paper and confidently walked around the 90210 area code without security, despite Cako being on the loose.
As Radar reported, the Los Angeles Police Department descended on Daddario's Hollywood home on Saturday around 11 AM after receiving a 911 call that an "irate" man was knocking at her door and screaming something about the actress.
According to reports, he was standing at the scene when cops arrived.
Cako was detained as law enforcement searched his nearby vehicle. Inside the car, they found a loaded handgun. He was arrested around 12:15 PM and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Police have not confirmed who dialed 911 to report the incident. Daddario has also not spoken out about the scary situation.
It's unclear if she's aware that Cako made bail.