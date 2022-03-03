'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Daddario Forced To Move Out Of Home, Suffering 'Emotional Distress' After Armed Alleged Stalker Showed Up At Her Door

Daddario says she had "never met him [Cako] or communicated with him" when the Colorado native arrived at the doorstep of her Los Angeles home on February 19. The White Lotus actress writes that her fiancé, Andrew Form, told her a man was outside asking for her. Daddario claims she believed he may have been a construction worker, but as soon as she opened the door, she knew better.

"When I opened the front door, I observed the Respondent standing immediately outside my doorway as if he was intending to enter my home. I did not recognize him. He did not say anything," her declaration read. "He just stood there as I observed that he was physically shaking and trembling in a highly intense and nervous manner."