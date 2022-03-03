'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Daddario Forced To Move Out Of Home, Suffering 'Emotional Distress' After Armed Alleged Stalker Showed Up At Her Door
Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario has moved out of her home after a man with a loaded handgun showed up at her front door. In her declaration obtained by Radar, the 35-year-old actress revealed she's suffering "emotional distress" and is in fear of what the male — identified as David Adam Cako — might do next.
Daddario says she had "never met him [Cako] or communicated with him" when the Colorado native arrived at the doorstep of her Los Angeles home on February 19. The White Lotus actress writes that her fiancé, Andrew Form, told her a man was outside asking for her. Daddario claims she believed he may have been a construction worker, but as soon as she opened the door, she knew better.
"When I opened the front door, I observed the Respondent standing immediately outside my doorway as if he was intending to enter my home. I did not recognize him. He did not say anything," her declaration read. "He just stood there as I observed that he was physically shaking and trembling in a highly intense and nervous manner."
Claiming she "immediately became fearful," she says she slammed the front door and locked it, but Cako failed to leave. "He was sitting on a fountain in my front yard and staring at my house," the star claims in the docs. Daddario was the one who called 911. It wasn't until police arrived and searched his car that they found his loaded gun.
"I have been informed by law enforcement that Respondent David Cako was in possession of a loaded rearm, along with two fully loaded 9 round magazines, when he arrived at my home," Daddario states.
As Radar reported, Cako was arrested and released from jail hours later after posting a $35,000 bond. According to Daddario, when she learned he was out, police instructed her to pack up and leave her premises.
"I have also been advised by law enforcement that since the time of his arrest, Respondent has bailed out of jail and I have been advised to move out of my home because of safety concerns. I have done so," she says.
According to Daddario, her alleged stalker flipped the script — he believes she's the one stalking him. "I understand that the Respondent believes that I am monitoring his 'home and bedroom' remotely through a satellite in space. I understand that the Respondent has stated he obsessively watches my YouTube videos and believes that I have been mentioning his name. None of this is true," the documents read.
Daddario is alarmed over the scary event, stating Cako "drove over 1000 miles from Colorado to my home in California determined to confront me about his delusion that l am stalking him."
"This incident has caused me significant fear and concern for the safety of myself, my partner and others living in my home," she says. "lt has also caused me severe emotional distress."
Daddario claims that if she's called to testify, she will. Immediately after the terrifying incident, the HBO actress rushed to court and filed a temporary restraining order against Cako. He's due in court on June 23.