Kanye West Hires Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez As Backlash Starts To Hurt His Pocketbook
Kanye West appears to be attempting to clean up the mess he’s created in the past couple of weeks — and has hired powerhouse attorney Camille Vasquez to help him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources reveal Kanye has hired the attorney who became a household name after representing Johnny Depp in his civil lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
In that case, Depp walked away with $10.4 million after the jury found Heard defamed her ex-husband. Many point to Vasquez as one of the main reasons the Pirates of the Caribbean star scored in court.
Insiders reveal that West has not only hired Vasquez but a series of new lawyers to help him handle his business affairs.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West has been catching backlash for the past couple of weeks after debuting 'White Lives Matters' shirts at his Paris Fashion Week shoe and making anti-semitic remarks on social media.
West was banned from Twitter after posting, "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews also."
"You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," he added.
Many close friends of West believe he is in the middle of a bipolar episode while others argue that is not an excuse for his behavior.
Prior to his Paris Fashion Week show, West had publicly terminated his deal with Gap while calling out Adidas. The shoe company said its deal with the mogul is "under review."
Earlier today, the fashion house Balenciaga announced it was serving ties with Kanye. A rep said, "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” a rep said without providing further clarification on the reasoning.
Vasquez joining the team comes after RadarOnline.com first reported, West has finally started making moves in his divorce from Kim Kardashian. His new divorce lawyers finally turned over the rapper's finances which is one of the first steps to finalizing the case.